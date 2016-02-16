Defense continues in FLDS discrimination case

Ken Brendle contracts with Colorado City to serve as the tiny community's city prosecutor. (Source: KPHO/KTVK)

Week five of the Justice Department's discrimination lawsuit against the twin towns of Colorado City, AZ and Hildale, UT got underway in Phoenix's federal court Tuesday morning.

The defense is now about halfway through presenting its case to jurors.

On Tuesday, defense lawyers called Flagstaff attorney Ken Brendel to the witness stand.

As part if his legal practice, Brendel contracts with Colorado City to serve as the tiny community's city prosecutor. Brendel told jurors that in that role he has regular contact with members of the Colorado City Marshal's Office.

Brendel told jurors he had "never seen" the local cops discriminate against community residents are not members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

He also said the such behavior "cannot and will not be tolerated."

During an aggressive cross-examination, a DOJ lawyer grilled Brendel about an alleged "conspiracy" between the Marshal's Office and the FLDS church.

The government lawyer also alleged that Brendel was giving "bad advise to a corrupted law enforcement agency."

On the stand, Brendel denied the allegation, and outside of court, he declined to answer any questions.

The defense is expected to wrap up its case by the end of this week or early next week.

