Vigil planned for woman found murdered in south Scottsdale 1 year ago

One year after a Scottsdale woman was murdered in her home, her killer has still not been caught.

Friends and family members of Allison Feldman are planning to hold a vigil Wednesday evening to mark the one year anniversary of her death.

The event will take place February 17 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in front of the Scottsdale Justice Center.

The public is welcome to attend.

Feldman was found murdered in her home in February 2015. The case hasn't been solved and there have been no new clues as to who the murderer is.

Knowing a killer is still out there has also taken its toll on neighbors in the neighborhood where Feldman lived, near Osborn and Granite reef roads.

[READ MORE: 9 months later, Scottsdale murder unsolved, neighbors live in fear]

Feldman, 31, was a sales rep for a medical device company. Her friends and family became concerned when they could not get in touch her on Feb. 17.

Her boyfriend found her dead inside her house the next day.

Family members say they two were planning to get engaged.

In June, nearly four months after the murder, the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Feldman's killer was raised to $10,000.

Copyright 2016 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.