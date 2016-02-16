Easy part-time job is really a scam

You should never wire money to somebody you do not know. (Source: 3TV)

Julia Garcia uses her car a lot, so when she recently came across an Internet ad for a job specifically looking for people who drive frequently, she thought she was the perfect candidate.

"All I had to do was pretty simple," Garcia said. "I just drive around."

The ad she found was on Craigslist, and according to that ad, Garcia had to agree to have her car wrapped with a business advertisement, essentially making it a moving billboard.

In exchange, Garcia would get $400 a month for just cruising around.

"Yea, I was pretty excited," she said. "It couldn't have been easier to do."

The guy who hired Garcia over the Internet overnighted her a check for $2,200, a sizable amount.

"It was a pretty good feeling," she said. "I was already seeing where I would spend this or what I was going to pay.

Garcia's new "boss" also sent her specific instruction on what to do with the check. After depositing it into her bank account, she was supposed to keep $400 for herself and immediately wire the remaining $1,800.

"I was supposed to wire it to Texas to the graphic designer who was supposed to be getting the graphics ready to put on my car," she explained.

But Garcia says something just didn't feel right.

"My daughter came home that day and I explained it to her and showed her the check, and she said, 'Mom, if it's too good to be true, don't do it.'" she said.

It's a good thing Garcia listened to her daughter because the whole ploy was a scam.

If Garcia had deposited the check, it would have taken up to two business days for her bank to realize it was phony. By then, Garcia would have already wired $1,800 out of her bank account to the scammer.

Garcia says the scam is very convincing and hopes people won't fall for it.

"Don't fall for anything or take an easy ride for money because if it's too easy, then it's not worth it," she said.

By the way, 3 On Your Side always advises consumers to be alert when someone asks you to wire money. If you're asked to wire funds somewhere, you're most likely getting yourself involved in a scam and about to become a victim.

