Dollar Tree Dish: Classic Italian Sandwich w/ Bacon and served with a Side of Mac & Cheese, Kettle Chips & Molasses Cookies For Dessert!

Josh Garcia from Miracle Mile Deli

Ingredients:

2 Slices of Whole Wheat Bread

3 Slices of Deli Ham

5 Slices of Pepperoni

2 Slices of Pepperjack Cheese

3 Slices of Genoa Salami

2 Slices of Turkey Bacon

1 Pickle Spear

2oz. Deli Mustard

1 Bag of Your Favorite Kettle Chips

1 Box of Kraft "Blue Box" Mac & Cheese

1 Bag of Soft Baked Molasses Cookies

Cooking Instructions: