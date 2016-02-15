Dollar Tree Dish: Classic Italian SandwichPosted: Updated:
By Melissa Ziedy
Dollar Tree Dish: Classic Italian Sandwich w/ Bacon and served with a Side of Mac & Cheese, Kettle Chips & Molasses Cookies For Dessert!
Josh Garcia from Miracle Mile Deli
Ingredients:
- 2 Slices of Whole Wheat Bread
- 3 Slices of Deli Ham
- 5 Slices of Pepperoni
- 2 Slices of Pepperjack Cheese
- 3 Slices of Genoa Salami
- 2 Slices of Turkey Bacon
- 1 Pickle Spear
- 2oz. Deli Mustard
- 1 Bag of Your Favorite Kettle Chips
- 1 Box of Kraft "Blue Box" Mac & Cheese
- 1 Bag of Soft Baked Molasses Cookies
Cooking Instructions:
- Grilling the wheat bread, place a slice of Pepperjack on each slice of bread and grill the cheese directly onto the bread until the cheese is melted.
- Load the ham onto on the bottom slice of bread, add another slice of Pepperjack. Add the Pepperoni and then another slice of cheese, then add the salami and the turkey bacon to top off the sandwich. Put 2 oz of deli mustard on top of the "top piece" of bread and cut the sandwich in half to see "pure bliss"!
- Serve with kettle chips and a kosher dill pickle spear.
- Cook the Mac 'n Cheese per directions on box. Add some chicken wing sauce if desired to add some "flare" to the Mac 'n Cheese.