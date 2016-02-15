Dollar Tree Dish: Chiliquiles

Chef Stephen Nakashian Luci's Healthy Marketplace
Prep time = (15 min)
Ingredients:
- 6 corn tortillas
- 1/2 cup of cheese
- 6 oz turkey bacon
- 1 oz oil
- Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 4 eggs scrambled
- 1 egg sunny side up
Sauce's Ingredients:
- 6 chilies
- 1 cup water
- 1 Tablespoon garlic
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon pepper
Cooking Instructions:
- First cook the turkey bacon, until golden brown.
- Chop the bacon and mix it with the shredded cheese.
- Scramble 4 eggs and mix that with the bacon and cheese.
- Season with the salt and pepper.
- Next boil and blend the chilies and garlic.
- To assemble the chiliquiles, layer the corn tortillas and the egg and bacon mix.
- Top with the sauce and a sunny side up egg.