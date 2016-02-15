Dollar Tree Dish: Chiliquiles

Chef Stephen Nakashian Luci's Healthy Marketplace

Prep time = (15 min)

Ingredients:

  • 6 corn tortillas
  • 1/2 cup of cheese
  • 6 oz turkey bacon
  • 1 oz oil
  • Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 4 eggs scrambled
  • 1 egg sunny side up

Sauce's Ingredients:

  • 6 chilies 
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 Tablespoon garlic
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon pepper

Cooking Instructions:

  1. First cook the turkey bacon, until golden brown.
  2. Chop the bacon and mix it with the shredded cheese.
  3. Scramble 4 eggs and mix that with the bacon and cheese.
  4. Season with the salt and pepper.
  5. Next boil and blend the chilies and garlic.
  6. To assemble the chiliquiles, layer the corn tortillas and the egg and bacon mix.
  7. Top with the sauce and a sunny side up egg.

