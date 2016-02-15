Dollar Tree Dish: Spinach and Cheese Dip

Dollar Tree Dish: Spinach and Cheese DipPosted: Updated:
By Melissa Ziedy
Chef John from Red Embers Bar & Grill at Uptown Alley
(Prep time 5-10min)
(Cook time 10-15min)
Ingredients
- 4 cups cooked spinach
- 2 tbsp minced garlic
- 1 cup Mozzarella
- 1 cup Italian blend cheese
- 1 cup Pepper Jack (if you don't like spice then sub this with the other 2 cheese)
- 1 cup grated Parmesan
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1/2 can of condensed milk
- Salt and Pepper to taste
- Pretzels
Cooking Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350.
- While your oven is preheating, cook your spinach in a pot of boiling water. (If using frozen already cooked spinach, then just defrost)
- Once the spinach is cooked, strain and lay on a baking sheet to cool in the fridge.
- After your spinach has cooled, put in a larger mixing bowl.
- Add the minced garlic, mozz/Italian/pepper jack, sour cream and incorporate.
- Now add your condensed milk and Parmesan cheese.
- Mix well and transfer into a Pyrex baking dish.
- Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Bake at 350 until the cheese melts and you start to get the browning on the top of the dip.
- While the dip is in the oven put the pretzels onto a baking sheet and cook according to the instructions on the bag.
- Once the dip has gotten a nice golden brown color on the top, remove and let stand for approx 5 mins. Now you are ready to dip and enjoy!