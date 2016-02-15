Dollar Tree Dish: Spinach and Cheese Dip

Chef John from Red Embers Bar & Grill at Uptown Alley

(Prep time 5-10min)
(Cook time 10-15min)

Ingredients

  • 4 cups cooked spinach
  • 2 tbsp minced garlic
  • 1 cup Mozzarella
  • 1 cup Italian blend cheese
  • 1 cup Pepper Jack (if you don't like spice then sub this with the other 2 cheese)
  • 1 cup grated Parmesan
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 1/2 can of condensed milk
  • Salt and Pepper to taste
  • Pretzels

Cooking Instructions: 

  1. Preheat oven to 350.
  2. While your oven is preheating, cook your spinach in a pot of boiling water. (If using frozen already cooked spinach, then just defrost)
  3. Once the spinach is cooked, strain and lay on a baking sheet to cool in the fridge.
  4. After your spinach has cooled, put in a larger mixing bowl.
  5. Add the minced garlic, mozz/Italian/pepper jack, sour cream and incorporate.
  6. Now add your condensed milk and Parmesan cheese.
  7. Mix well and transfer into a Pyrex baking dish.
  8. Add salt and pepper to taste.
  9. Bake at 350 until the cheese melts and you start to get the browning on the top of the dip.
  10. While the dip is in the oven put the pretzels onto a baking sheet and cook according to the instructions on the bag.
  11. Once the dip has gotten a nice golden brown color on the top, remove and let stand for approx 5 mins. Now you are ready to dip and enjoy!