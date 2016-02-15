Dollar Tree Dish: Chicken a la King

Chef Jeff Hostenske of TEN

Ingredients:

Chicken Thighs - 2 Each

Salt & Pepper - To Taste

Texas Toast - 2 Each

Butter - 3 oz

Red Bell Pepper, Roasted & 1/4" Diced - 2 Tbsp

Vegetable Mix - 1 cup

Cream of Mushroom Soup - 1 can

Milk, 2% - 1/2 Cup

Can of Chicken Salad -1 Each

Kosher Salt - To Taste

Black Pepper, Ground - To Taste

Makes - 1.5 Gal

Directions:

1. Season thighs with Salt and Pepper generously. Place in sauté pan with butter and oil. Brown the skin side then flip over and cook the rest of the way until chicken is 165 degrees.

2. Next place Texas toast in pan over medium low heat and toast the bread.

3. In a small pot add butter and melt. Add the roasted red peppers and sauté for 1 minute. Next add the mixed vegetables and sauté for 30 seconds.

4. Add the milk and the Cream of Mushroom soup to the pot with the vegetables.

5. Once the soup is hot and almost simmering add the can of chicken to the pot and warm the chicken through.

6. Season the sauce with salt and pepper to your liking.

7. On a plate, place the toast down in the center of the plate. Next, spoon a nice helping of the creamy chicken sauce over the toast, making sure to get plenty of vegetables on the toast.

8. Place the seared and brown chicken thigh on the center of the toast.



