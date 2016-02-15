Mr. Spa's customers frustrated, police called

Kristen Forces and Tamara Orolim have filed police reports and will be filing complaints with the Arizona Attorney General's Office. (Source: 3TV)

3 On Your Side first told you about Mr. Spa, also known as Spa Man Spas, last month.

Since that report, more customers have come forward with complaints, but the owner of the business isn't talking.

3 On Your Side went to the north Phoenix business hoping to speak with the man who runs it, Dave Miller, about the problems Spa Man Spas is having when it comes to delivering hot tubs and spas.

It did not go well.

"Dave Miller isn't here, and I’m not authorized to talk to anybody," an employee said.

While the company is not talking, customers like Kristen Forbes are.

Forbes and her boyfriend paid the company $6,200 for a hot tub in November. They never received it. Forbes said there's no indication that they ever will.

"I'm angry," she said. "I'm very, very angry. I want him to go out of business; I don't want him to do this to anyone else."

Tamara Orolim is another customer. She paid nearly $12,000 for a spa back in December and says it still hasn't been delivered. And the answers to her questions?

"Lies," she said. "More lies on top of more lies."

Orolim said she made her $12,000 purchase at Mr. Spa in Avondale, but that location has since closed, and that worries her.

"I've tried to talk to him, and he just gives us the runaround," she said.

So, why aren't customers getting what they paid for? 3 On Your Side has been trying to find out. When Miller stopped communicating with us, we went to see him.

An employee who decidedly did not want to be on camera told Gary Harper and his crew that Miller was not there and demanded they leave.

"This is not authorized," the employee said.

3 On Your Side has learned that at least one spa manufacturer has stopped providing products to Mr. Spa because Miller places orders but reportedly doesn't pay in advance as required.



" ... [W]e have removed him (Dave Miller) from our dealer list due to his business practices," a manufacturer explained in an email to 3 On Your Side.



Forbes and Orolim said they have had enough. The two women called the Phoenix Police Department and filed police reports.

Forbes said she's afraid she'll never see her money or her hot tub.

"I don't think I'll ever get anything," she said. "And I think he'll continue to take money from anyone who walks in this door."

The women also are filing complaints with the Arizona Attorney General's office.

3 On Your Side will follow the situation and let you know how it plays out.

