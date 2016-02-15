Check out the recipe for Chicken a la King by Chef Jeff Hostenske of TEN.

Chef John from Red Embers Bar & Grill at Uptown Alley shares his Dollar Tree recipe for Spinach and Cheese Dip.

From little toys to knickknacks, there are many things you can find at a dollar store. But what you may not realize is there are plenty of bargains for a buck that you can find in the food aisles.

If you're looking for ways to save money on your food bill, you may want to hit a Dollar Tree store.

There are dozens of locations across the state and their food selection continues to grow.

3TV decided to put some Valley chefs to the test: Whip up a great dish using only ingredients that are just $1.

From seasoned top chefs to even a kid chef who's making a name for himself after appearing on the Food Network, all have created a recipe with only items from the Dollar Tree store.

"Good Morning Arizona" went shopping with them with the challenge of creating a dish and guess what? Each chef spent anywhere from $7 to $14 on their dish, each one feeding at least a family of four.

Our chefs were pretty surprised at the selection available at the Dollar Tree.

"This is the craziest thing," said Chef Jeff Hostenskey from Ten restaurant in Phoenix. "I was like, how am I going to make the roasted red bell pepper [since they don't have fresh produce]? Lo and behold, boom! Right there on the shelf -- a jar of roasted bell pepper! A jar like this is normallly $5 to $7!"

Everyone was also surprised to find a freezer and refrigerator section, along with many name-brand items that you would find in a regular grocery store.

Yes, even professional chefs like John Pomeroy from Red Embers Bar and Grill at Uptown Alley regularly shops for a bargain at a dollar store.

"Personally for me, it's easier to shop at the dollar store than it is at the grocery store," he explained. "Because in the end, our total food cost at the end is way lower."

The chefs will show how to make these Dollar Tree dishes live on "Good Morning Arizona" all week long.

