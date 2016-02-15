Dollar Tree Dish: Orange Almond Cake

Recipe by Kid Chef Cody Vasquez

Ingredients:

1-1/4 cup all purpose flour

3/4 cup sugar

2 eggs

1/3 cup vegetable oil (subbed for EVOO)

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1/2 tsp. almond extract

3 Tbsp. orange juice

1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. salt

Confectioners' sugar for dusting or whipped cream to decorate

Butter for greasing the pan



Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350. Grease and flour 9-inch baking pan. Mix together sugar and eggs in mixer on medium speed. Drizzle in vegetable oil, orange juice, almond extract and vanilla. Mix until light and smooth. Add flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a separate bowl. Add flour mixture half at a time to wet ingredients. Mix on low just to incorporate. Pour into pan. Bake 25-30 minutes. Let cook for 15 minutes and dust with confectioners' sugar.

