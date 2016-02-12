Consumers 'pumped' at low fuel prices

Drivers all over the state are taking advantage of falling gas prices. (Source: KPHO/KTVK)

It doesn't quite hurt as much to fill up anymore, and no one knows that better than Uber driver Dustin Barnes.

"It’s good for Uber because Uber drivers go around and drive a lot and put in a lot of gas," he said.

He's not the only one enjoying low gas prices.

Scott Mitchell is pretty pumped, as well.

"Saving money, can't go wrong there," he said.

Tara Holling is pumped up, too.

"I think they're great," she said of the falling gas prices. "I love coming to the pump and being able to fill up my tank; I drive a lot, so it's been very helpful."

But just how much extra money is in our pockets because of low fuel prices? Plenty, according to Michelle Donati-Grayman of AAA.

"The average motorist who filled up once a week last year saved about $670 on fuel as a result of fuel costs being cheaper," she explained.

Government estimates indicate consumers will save an extra $1,000 compared to two years ago. In fact, gas prices have already fallen more than 25 cents since the first of 2016, Donati-Grayman added.

"Summer’s just around the corner, so a lot of families can use these low prices to their benefit," Donati-Grayman said. "You really can't afford not to get out there and take a road trip."

That's exactly what Holling is planning to do.

"I'm driving to L.A. next week, so I chose to do that instead of flying, since the gas prices are so great."

And when it comes to gas prices, why is fuel more expensive in some parts of Arizona compared to others?

Donati-Grayman says it comes down to transportation.

"Rural areas, Flagstaff - that fuel has to get to those places some way because there's not a pipeline that gets it to them directly," she explained. "Those added transportation costs all add up to what you pay at the pump."

So, how low will prices go? Many are hoping it falls under $1 per gallon, but Donati-Grayman says that might be a bit of a stretch here in Arizona.

"Only 1 percent are under $1.30 per gallon, so in order for us to move 30 cents lower to get to that dollar mark, we'd have to see some pretty incredible things happen."

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.