Marriage is an incredible gift, but it isn’t always easy, and it takes effort to hold it together properly.

There is an upcoming free, two-day marriage conference with Dr. Kevin Leman, who is an internationally renowned psychologist and New York Times Bestselling Author.

Leman will talk about building and maintaining healthy relationships, and provide techniques and insight that will change the way you look at your marriage. Join us for this fun and engaging conference designed to strengthen and grow your marriage.

He will present live from the CCV Peoria Campus, and will be live streamed to our other five campuses around the valley.

Dates & Times

Friday, 2/12, 7 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, 2/13, 9 to 11 a.m.

Click here for more information.

