Reservation blunder forces Valley man to pay twice

Smith said he had a confirmation number from Hotels.com, but the hotel where he thought had a reservation knew nothing about it. (Source: 3TV)

Nobody likes being charged twice for something, but that's exactly what happened to a Valley man who made a hotel reservation.

Robert Smith is passionate about doing something to help disabled military veterans and came up with a product that he hopes can do just that.

"It enhances the grip of the human hand. It fits the human hand perfectly," he explained as he showed us the OctoGrip. "My primary purpose is to get it to disabled vets in the VA rehabilitation facilities for personal use and what they need on a day-to-day basis."

To get the word out about his product, he got in his truck and made the six-hour drive to Los Angeles to attend a fitness show.

But before hitting the road, Smith knew he'd need a place to stay. He went online to book a hotel reservation and found himself on a website called Hotels.com, which is advertised pretty frequently.

"I made a confirmation hotel room with hotels.com ... and when I got to the hotel, the man said he didn't know what I was talking about."

Smith was floored. After all he paid $136.80 upfront to Hotels.com for a two-night stay at the Eastsider Motel in Los Angeles.

"It was $65 a night," Smith said. "It wasn't a lot but still, I had to double pay."

Aggravated, Smith had to pay the hotel another $136, even though he had a confirmation number from Hotels.com indicating his room was paid for and reserved.

According to Smith, though, there even seemed to be a problem with the confirmation number.

"I had a 12-digit number and he only deals with 10-digit numbers," he said. "And it was obvious to him that it was amiss so we obtained the phone number and called them and tried to take care of if but they didn't."

Smith contacted 3 On Your Side for help getting his money back and we in turn contacted Hotels. Com. After looking into the issue, Hotels.com wrote us, saying they spoke with the "..general manager who was very apologetic and claimed full responsibility.”

Hotels.com said the manager " ... is going to refund Mr. Smith for the error and he offered the guest a future comp for the poor experience."

Smith said he's glad he contacted 3 On Your Side because he couldn't afford to lose $130.

"It was quick and simple and easy and if it wasn't for 3 On Your Side, I would be out a lot of money," he said. "It tells me a lot about the power of 3 On Your Side and I thank you very much."

