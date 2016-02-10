Suzanne Bissett joined as Host of "Your Life Arizona" in January 2014. Prior to being the main host of the show she had been co-hosting since September 2011.

She's a two-time Emmy winner for "Best Show Host" for her lifestyle show, "Everyday Entertaining."

Joining KTVK 3TV in 2001, Bissett started as a reporter for "Good Evening Arizona!" and has covered some of the biggest breaking news stories, including the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Hurricane Katrina, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Arizona wildfires.

Bissett grew up in St. Louis, Missouri where she spent most of her time competing in hunter/jumper shows and traveling across the country. She pursued a broadcasting degree at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and is a proud graduate of Arizona State University.

On the weekends, you can find her in the kitchen creating culinary masterpieces with her two daughters, Layla and Georgia. She also loves playing tennis, traveling and heading to the beaches around the world every chance she gets!

