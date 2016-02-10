Car rental company is demanding $600 for damage

Enterprise Rent-a-Car resolved the situation after 3 On Your Side got involved. (Source: 3TV)

The company provided photos of the damage in question, but Mowery said he did not damage the vehicle. (Source: 3TV)

The 'no damage" box on Mowery contract was not checked. (Source: 3TV)

"I think I'm paying for somebody else's damage because I didn't get their insurance," Marcus Mowery said. (Source: 3TV)

Enterprise Rent-a-Car wanted a customer to pay more than $600 for damage. But he claims he is not responsible for it. (Source: 3TV)

Marcus Mowery is still grieving the recent death of his mother.

"I had to go to Los Angeles. It was unexpected. My mother had cancer, but she died unexpectedly really," he told 3 On Your Side.

When Mowery got the news, he had to get to Los Angeles quickly, and he didn't want to take his big van on such a long trip.

He rented a car from a company called Enterprise Rent-A-Car and took off for California.

"I drove there. I parked the rental car. Once I parked it, it never moved until I returned it," Mowery said.

But returning the car turned out to be the problem.

"I was in the office, and the guy went out to go check the car," Mowery explained. "He checked it without me at first, then he came and got me and showed me some damage."

Damage? Mowery claims he didn't damage anything. Enterprise, however, said he did and provided pictures showing damage to the bumper.

As a result, the company wanted Mowery to fork over more than $600 to pay for repairs.

"I was shocked when they told me," he said.

Mowery says he never noticed the damage when he initially got the car, but apparently an Enterprise employee did and even noted it on Mowery's rental contract.

If you look closely at the contract, the area that says "No Damage" is not checked, meaning someone at the company acknowledged there was in fact prior damage when Mowery picked up the car.

"When they showed me the paperwork from the original guy who did the paperwork, he marked that there was damage there. The little box that says 'no damage' wasn't marked, so to me that sounds like a binding contract," Mowery argues.

He said Enterprise wanted him to pay the money anyway, despite what the rental agreement indicated.

"I think I'm paying for somebody else's damage because I didn't get their insurance," he said.

3 On Your Side contacted Enterprise Rent-A-Car, which agreed to look into the matter.

After looking at the paperwork and other documentation, the car rental company agreed that Mowery did not damage the vehicle and dropped the $600 claim against him.

"I'm very happy that we got everything resolved and that you got involved because I'd probably be paying a bill right now," Mowery said.

"After reviewing this claim, it appeared the 'no damage' box was inadvertently left blank," a spokesman wrote in an email to 3 On Your Side. "Therefore, because this is an administrative error on our end, and customer service is our priority, we will not pursue these charges. "

Mowery said he's thrilled with the outcome, and he's sure he owes it all to 3 On Your Side.

"Without your help, I would've been writing a check right now for 600 and some dollars!"

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.