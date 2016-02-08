Family finally receives new appliance

"With the babies being a month old now, we have to wash their clothes in the sink by hand. As you know, babies go through a lot of clothes," Steel said. (Source: 3TV)

The lid broke off its hinges, and a safety mechanism rendered the machine useless. (Source: 3TV)

Charles Steele says never thought he'd be so thrilled to have a working washing machine.

"I'm doing baby laundry, happy that we got our new washing machine."

Steele says it may sound silly, but it's the little things in life, like having a washing machine, that make him appreciative.

"Now we can use our washing machine to do the baby clothes," he said. "Before, I was washing everything by hand."

The Steeles recently welcomes twins. In preparation for the babies' arrival and knowing that having two babies would mean twice as much laundry, they purchased a new top-load Samsung washing machine.

"We've seen several commercials on TV with the in-unit sink where you can wash clothes and the top and then dump it and it falls down inside," Steele said. "With two babies coming we were like, 'This is going to be perfect.'"

However, after having the new machine for only a few months, the lid broke off its hinges. And with no lid, the washing machine has a safety feature that won't allow it to wash clothes.

[RELATED: New washing machine leaves first-time parents 'hung out to dry']

The couple wasn't worried, though, because the Samsung appliance was still under warranty. The repairman they called to fix the washer said Samsung wasn't going to pay for the repair.

"And they said Samsung got back to them and said they weren't going to fix it or repair it, that it was up to us to do it because it was cosmetic that the lid was broken," Steele said.

Cosmetic? the couple couldn't believe it. they were left hand-washing all of their laundry.

3 On Your Side got involved and asked Samsung to look into the matter. The company did so immediately and resolved the issue by delivering the couple a brand-new machine.

"Right after you got involved, the VP of Samsung apologized and told me that they were going to handle the situation immediately and replaced the unit," Steele said.

He and his wife say they couldn't be happier.

“I'm feeling great; babies are doing good; wife and I are doing great," Steele said. "It's saving us time in our day, being able to do the baby clothes in our washing machine.”

A big thank you to Samsung for being so great to work with and so responsive to the situation.

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.