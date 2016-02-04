Valley man finally gets his shed

The new shed is exactly what Richard Hix wanted. (Source: 3TV)

Richard Hix is happy now, but he never knew a storage shed could cause him such a headache.

In a recent 3 On Your Side report, Hix explained how he purchased a shed so he could store his motorcycle.

He bought it from a place called Arizona Portable Buildings, and it was supposed to be fabricated so it would fit nicely next to his East Valley mobile home.

Hix says he took precise measurements, but when the shed was delivered, there was a problem.

"The gentleman came out with it and unloaded it in the middle of the road; I asked him to turn it completely around to have the door facing east he refused to do it because he said it would not fit," Hix said.

Didn't fit? Hix couldn't understand. After all, he measured the space over and over.

"It's a 10-by-12 shed; I have 18 feet wide to bring a shed through there, and it would fit, but according to them, it will not," Hix explained.

As a result, Hix said he was stuck making payments for a shed that he couldn't even take possession of.

3 On Your Side got involved and spoke with Brandon Perkins of Arizona Portable Buildings.

He explained that yes, the shed is the right dimensions, but rotating it with heavy equipment was impossible.

"There's not enough room to swivel the building in the area he wanted," Perkins explained. "He's in a 10-by-12 area, and our forklift is roughly 6 feet long and 4 feet wide."

But after our involvement, we reached a resolution.

We contacted Weather King, the company that actually fabricated the shed and it agreed to make another shed at no extra cost to Hix.

The new shed has the door exactly where Hix wanted it all along, and it was positioned right where he wanted it. It now fits perfectly.

Hix said he couldn't have done it without 3 On Your Side.

"Gary Harper and crew have done a real good job in getting this set up and getting things taken care of real quickly, and I was very impressed with how it went!”

A big thank you to Weather King for getting involved and making another shed.

