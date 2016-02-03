Homeowner gets utility boxes relocated

Tony Montero is a lot happier these days, and says it's because of 3 On Your Side.

"Truthfully, I was blown away," he said. "You were on top of it. you were really on it."

Montero was profiled two weeks ago when he explained how two utility boxes on his property were causing him a big headache.

"As you can see, they (the boxes) are right in the way. They're right in the pathway," he explained as he stood next to the boxes outside his Queen Creek home.

One of the boxes belongs to SRP and the other one belongs to Cox Communications, but Montero says the location of the boxes kept him from accessing his RV gate.

In other words, he's could not pull an RV or trailer into his backyard because the two boxes were in the way.

Not only that, when he pulled into his driveway and parks, he could not open his back door of his SUV because it hit one of the utility boxes.

Montero said he knew the boxes were there when he purchased the home last year, but thought the utility companies would move them.

"I didn't think we would have any issue getting them moved," he said.

When he did have issues, he contacted 3 On Your Side. We contacted both of the utility companies to see if they would look into the placement of the boxes and possibly consider relocating them.

It wasn't long before 3 On Your Side and Montero received good news. Cox agreed to take its box out and move it to the other side of Montero's driveway, so it's out of the way.

SRP agreed to take the electrical components inside its box, recess them into the ground and remove the box.

Montero says that's awesome. Removing the boxes will give him a clear shot to his RV gate and allow him to open his car door when he parks.

Cox says in a letter that it will move the box at absolutely no charge to Montero. SRP will charge him $400.

Montero says it's a small price to pay to have full access to his property and says he couldn't have done it without 3 On Your Side.

"I'm definitely happy," he said. "3 On Your Side showed me some quick action. They took care of it quick."

3 On Your Side would like to thank Cox and SRP for resolving the issue. They were not obligated to move the boxes. They tell me the infrastructure for those boxes were put in long before the home was even built and they had nothing to do with the unusual placement or location of the boxes.

