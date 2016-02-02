Former FLDS insider wants 'reality of what's happening in Colorado City to come out'

Guy Timpson was an FLDS insider who served on the "God Squad" security unit, as well as the towns' Utility Board. (Source: 3TV)

Week three of the Department of Justice's discrimination case against Colorado City, AZ and Hildale, UT started off with former Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints insider Guy Timpson on the witness stand.

Before being booted out of the FLDS church by Warren Jeffs several years ago, Timpson was selected by Jeffs to serve on the FLDS church's notorious "God Squad" security unit.

Timpson also sat on the community's Utility Board.

On the witness stand, Timpson told jurors that the Utility Board discriminated against non-FLDS residents in the twin border towns.

"I want the reality of what's happening in Colorado City to come out," Timpson told me outside court Monday.

Timpson told jurors how the Utility Board denied water hookups to the homes of non-FLDS residents, telling those residents that there was a water shortage while at the same time granting hookups to a variety of FLDS properties.

"It was our effort on the Utility Board to withhold the water hookups," Timpson told me. "That would discourage new people coming in."

Jurors also heard testimony from the executive director of the Arizona Peace Officers' Standards and Training Board.

Lyle Mann told jurors that more than 30 percent of the FLDS cops from the tiny Colorado City Town Marshal's Office have had their badges taken away because of wrongdoing over the last 15 years.

That rate, he told jurors, was the highest decertification rate in the state.

The officers were decertified, Mann said, for such things as taking underage brides, bigamy, failing to assist other law officers, refusing to testify before grand juries and sending letters of devotion to Jeffs while he was on the run from child sex charges.

Under cross-examination by Colorado City lawyer Jeff Matura, Mann told jurors that no Colorado City cops have lost their badges since 2007.

The trial is expected to run through the month.

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.