New kitchen, bathroom designs unveiled

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -
Here's a preview of what's to come in the world of kitchens and bathrooms.
Debbie Hernandez of Home Depot shared the latest and greatest direct from the National Kitchen and Bath Show in Las Vegas.
- Floating Islands
- Under Mount Sink in Laminate Countertops
- Stone Look Laminate Countertops!
- New in Appliances: Black Stainless Steel and Red Appliances
- New in Faucets
- New in Cabinet Accessories
- New "built in under counter Induction Warmer
- New in Tile, Textured and Geometric Tile
- LED Lit Vanities
- Vanity Storage
- Vanity Side Storage
- Kohler Gyro Shower Heads for maximum Therapy and Hydration
- Moen Magnetic Shower Head
- Kohler Smart Toilet with Remote
- In Home Dry Cleaning Unit
- LG Front Load Washer with 2nd Mini Washer in the drawer below
- Built-in the wall "Fireplace Strips" add fire, heat and decor to any wall
Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.