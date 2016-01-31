New kitchen, bathroom designs unveiled

Here's a preview of what's to come in the world of kitchens and bathrooms.

Debbie Hernandez of Home Depot shared the latest and greatest direct from the National Kitchen and Bath Show in Las Vegas.

Floating Islands

Under Mount Sink in Laminate Countertops

Stone Look Laminate Countertops!

New in Appliances: Black Stainless Steel and Red Appliances

New in Faucets

New in Cabinet Accessories

New "built in under counter Induction Warmer

New in Tile, Textured and Geometric Tile

LED Lit Vanities

Vanity Storage

Vanity Side Storage

Kohler Gyro Shower Heads for maximum Therapy and Hydration

Moen Magnetic Shower Head

Kohler Smart Toilet with Remote

In Home Dry Cleaning Unit

LG Front Load Washer with 2nd Mini Washer in the drawer below

Built-in the wall "Fireplace Strips" add fire, heat and decor to any wall

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.