Friday, Jan. 29

Monster Jam revs up with another rockin' line-up of monster truck action returning to crush through the University of Phoenix Stadium January 30th

Phoenix motor sports fans are revved up for the ultimate dirt-flying action as Monster Jam® returns to the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ (for the first time since 2009) with sixteen massive trucks battling it out during one action-packed event on Saturday, January 30th.

Fan will witness an explosive event of demolition, speed, power and unbelievable stunts with the world's best monster trucks and drivers whose skills provide an awesome spectacle of "rock-and-roar" that will bring fans to their feet cheering for more! This year's truck lineup includes World Finals Champions Grave Digger®, Max-D®, Metal Mulisha, El Toro Loco® and Madusa plus Phoenix debut truck appearances of Fox Sports 1 Cleatus and the all-new 2016 season truck Gas Monkey; along with other fan-favorite trucks including El Diablo, McGruff, Obsessed, Obsession, Shocker, Titan, Time Fly's and Devastator!

*truck line-up subject to change

In addition to the world-class racing and freestyle competition action, die-hard fans can come to the stadium early to enjoy the Party in the Pits pre-show experience which gives fans unparalleled access to view their favorite trucks up-close, meet the star drivers for autographs and take photos!

University of Phoenix Stadium 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale, AZ 85305

Saturday, January 30, 2016

Party in the Pits from 2:00 PM 5:30 PM*

Event begins at 7:00 PM

*Event ticket & Pit Pass required for entry; Pit Pass available to purchase for $10 each

TICKETS:

Tickets start at just $20 plus special Total Access Pass fan package for $125**

Total Access Pass - Avoid the lines, skip the crowds and enjoy VIP access including private driver meet and greet with the Total Access Pass (limited quantities available).



Tickets now on sale - all seats are reserved; Tickets & Pit Passes are available for purchase online at www.Ticketmaster.com, charge by phone at 800-745-3000 or in-person at the University of Phoenix box office.

**Above ticket prices are advance purchase only; all ticket prices are $2 more when purchased day of the event; ticket prices subject to change venue/ticketing fees may apply.

SPECIAL OFFERS:

$10 Kids tickets (ages 2-12) available with coupon at participating Chick-fil-A restaurant locations while supplies last (only valid for select seating levels)

$5 off Adult tickets with coupon at participating Metro PCS locations



For specific information on the Phoenix event go to:

http://www.monsterjam.com/events/glendale-az

To follow Monster Jam on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram log on to

www.facebook.com/MJOnline, www.twitter.com/MonsterJam & www.instagram.com/MonsterJamLive

45th Annual Barrett-Jackson

Join us for the 45th Annual Scottsdale Auction at Westworld of Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona (January 23-31).

Barrett-Jackson is widely recognized as the benchmark for the Collector Car Industry. Yet Barrett-Jackson is much more than just a car auction. Since its 1971 inception, Barrett-Jackson has experienced phenomenal growth and has evolved into a World Class Automotive Lifestyle Event, attracting people from all across the country as well as all over the world.

Adding to the World-Class experience that is Barrett-Jackson is the popular Vendor Marketplace. This showcase of distinctive products and services offers auction attendees a unique place to shop for special mementos of their Barrett-Jackson experience.

An integral feature of the overall Barrett-Jackson experience

Engage customers with unique face-to-face/hands-on marketing opportunities

Enjoy broad reach within a discerning audience of potential buyers

8am Saturday Jan 23rd-Preview Day

8am Sunday Jan 24th-Preview Day

7pm-Monday Jan 25th-Opening Night Gala (invite only)

Tuesday Jan 26th-Sunday 31st-Collector Car Auction (various times)

The Barrett-Jackson Automobilia Auction offers an exquisite array of the finest, rarest, and most one-of-a-kind automotive collectibles. From dealership signs, hood mascots, and transportation toys, to gas pumps, racing posters, and garage relics, the auction has something for everyone. This vast array of authentic automotive items are all sold at no reserve to the highest bidder regardless of bid price. All lots may be previewed in the Automobilia area adjacent to the main auction stage.

Tickets:

All week pass: $175 in advance / $190 at the gate

$17.00 in advance / $22 at the gate-- Valid for Saturday Jan 23rd

$11.00 in advance / $15.00 at the gate---Prices valid for Sunday 24th and Monday 25th

$20.00 in advance / $25.00 at the gate---Valid for Tues. Jan 26th & Wed 27th

$25.00 in advance / $25.00 at the gate---Valid for Thursday Jan 28th

$50.00 in advance / $55.00 at the gate---Valid for Fri. Jan 29th

$60 in advance / $75.00 at the gate---Valid for Saturday, Jan 30th

$17.00 in advance / $25.00 at the gate--Valid for Sunday, Jan 31st

For more information visit www.barrett-jackson.com

Colin Jost at the Improv- Tempe

Colin Jost will be performing this weekend at the Tempe Improv Tonight, Jan. 29th thru Sunday Jan.31st. For show times and ticket information visit:

http://tempeimprov.com/event.cfm?id=423584

930 E University Dr

Tempe, AZ 85281

480-921-9877

Carlos Mencia at StandupLive-Phoenix

Carlos Mencia will be performing this weekend at StandupLive, Tonight Jan. 29th thru Sunday, Jan. 31st.

For show times and ticket information visit: http://standuplive.com/event.cfm?id=423245

Standuplive- Phoenix

50 W. Jefferson St.

Phoenix, AZ 85003

480-719-6100

Legoland Discovery Center Arizona is calling Lego enthusiasts to apply now for a chance to become the Master Model Builder

LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Arizona is seeking adult LEGO® fans to apply now for the coveted role of Master Model Builder, a full-time, salaried position at the attraction which is scheduled to open in Spring 2016. Applicants will compete against each other in an exciting two-day Brick Factor competition, set for Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 30-31 at Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe.

The Master Model Builder is a hands-on role that is responsible for maintaining and updating LEGO® MINILAND models and developing brand new features, exciting exhibitions and building innovative and fresh models at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Arizona. In addition, the Master Model Builder will be working with the thousands of children expected to visit the attraction when it opens. Contestants must be familiar with LEGO® bricks and have experience in the model-making or craft field.

"We're excited to bring this opportunity to Arizona, because the Master Model Builder is one of the most exciting and creative jobs on the market today," said Elizabeth Mathews, Head of Marketing for LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Arizona. "The person we're looking for needs to be creative, have high energy and an inventive individual who understands the colorful world of LEGO®. We know the Valley is full of imaginative and fun individuals, so we encourage you to apply for this coveted position and show off your LEGO skills."

During the two-day Brick Factor event, participants will display their artistic skills by taking part in creative challenges and building original LEGO® brick models in timed rounds of judged competitions. The first day of Brick Factor will consist of two rounds of judged competitions, with eliminations taking place during each round. The day's top competitors will participate in formal interviews and the final building round on Sunday, after which one will be crowned the LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Arizona Master Model Builder.

Those interested in this creative role can apply at the LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Arizona webpage, under the News section, or through the Merlin Entertainments Career website. Follow this link to select Arizona United States from the drop down menu, and click on the Master Model Builder Job #4501 for the LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Arizona attraction.

In addition to this exciting Master Model Builder hire, LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Arizona will feature two LEGO® rides, a 4D Cinema and play areas, making it the ultimate indoor LEGO® playground. To keep up with pre-opening events and activities, or for more information, follow LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Arizona on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

For more information visit: www.merlinentertainments.biz

Street Eats at Salt River Fields Jan 30-31

Street Eats is the food truck festival held at Salt River fields Jan. 30-31 from 11am-6pm with more than 50 food trucks participating. They're cooking up full menus and $2 samples so guests can try more than one truck! The two-day festival is packed with plenty of live entertainment including two new eating contests, live music and cooking demonstrations from Citizen Public House, The Gladly, Cafe ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho and more.

The Street Eats Food Truck Festival allows food truck fans to enjoy two full days of street food mania with the largest collection of food trucks in the southwest. Nosh on every type of cuisine imaginable! This five-acre festival takes place in late January/early February and includes live bands, cooking classes, fun eating contests, a huge kid's zone, and bars operated by some of your favorite local establishments.

Once inside the festival, you can purchase tokens worth $2 each. These will be used in lieu of cash at the bars. At the food trucks, you can use tokens, cash, or credit cards (most trucks take them). Trucks themselves will sell food at prices of their choosing, however, they're aware that you just shelled out 12 bucks to get in, so they all offer a $2 "sample" option so you can try as many trucks as possible. But if you want a full meal, most trucks will also have those as well.

TICKETS

General Admission: $12 (children 12 & under: FREE)

VIP: $50

(VIP includes ticket, six beverages, private restrooms, and four $2 food tokens, plus access to VIP Lounge)

For more information visit: http://www.streeteatsaz.com/

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

7555 N. Pima Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85258