Damning testimony continues in FLDS discrimination trial

Texas Ranger Nick Hanna was once again on the witness stand Thursday morning. Hanna was the lead investigator in the 2008 raid on Warren Jeffs’ West Texas hideout, the YFZ Ranch.

As he did Wednesday, Hanna showed jurors communications seized at the ranch from Jeffs to government officials in Colorado City and Hildale. In one message Jeffs told Richard Allred, the mayor of Colorado City at the time, "You are to resign as mayor immediately."

Government lawyers have presented a mountain of such evidence over the last two weeks in the hopes of convincing jurors that Jeffs calls all the shots in the governments of the twin border towns.

Next up was one of Jeffs' nephews. Tom Jeffs is the son of Jeffs' powerful younger brother, Lyle, who is the bishop of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and the day-to-day leader of the community now that Jeff's is locked up for life.

Tom told jurors of helping his father collect and send hundreds of thousands of dollars to his fugitive uncle while Jeffs was on the run from child sex charges.

Tom, who served as his father’s bodyguard, told jurors he left the church because he "got tired of all the restrictions."

"My life was going nowhere," he said.

He also told jurors that his father had committed the same kinds of crimes that got his uncle a life sentence in a Texas prison.

"My father married two underage girls -- 16 and 17," he said.

The day finished off with a man named Guy Timpson called to the stand. Timpson once served on the Utility Board of the twin towns. He told jurors about a bottled-water business started in the community at the very time when city officials were claiming there was a water shortage and denying water hook -ups at homes of non-FLDS residents.

