New washing machine leaves first-time parents 'hung out to dry'

Charles and Gena Steele are first-time parents with newborn twins.

"My wife and I had twins the day after Christmas, so we were excited - one boy, one girl," Steele said.

For months, they had been preparing for the arrival of the twins, including purchasing a new washer and dryer because having two babies means a lot more laundry.

"We've seen several commercials on TV with the in-unit sink where you can wash clothes and the top and then dump it, and it falls down inside," he said.

The commercials were for the new Samsung top-load washer.

"With two babies coming, we were like, 'This is going to be perfect,'" Steele said.

The couple purchased the Samsung washer and dryer, paying about $1,600 for both appliances.

They also paid for an extended warranty that would cover repairs after the manufacturer's warranty expired.

But get this, after having the appliances for just a few months, the washing machine's lid and hinges broke. With no lid, the washer won't operate.

"With a washing machine, it won't work; there's safety features built into them so that it won't operate if the lid isn't closed and locked into place, and in our situation the lid is completely gone," Steele explained.

The Steeles weren't too worried because they had just purchased the unit and Samsung's one-year warranty was still in place.



Not only that, they had that extended warranty as a safety net.

When a repairman came out to look at the washer, he inspected it and told the Steeles he would have to wait and see if Samsung would cover the repair.

"And they said Samsung got back to them and said they weren't going to fix it or repair it, that it was up to us to do it because it was cosmetic that the lid was broken," Steele said

Cosmetic? The couple says that's a joke. And what's not funny is that now they're left washing baby clothes by hand.

As for the extended warranty the couple bought, well, that company won't pay to fix the washer, claiming if Samsung won't cover the repair, it won't either.

"It's extremely inconvenient," Steele said. "With the babies being a month old now, we have to wash their clothes in the sink by hand. As you know, babies go through a lot of clothes, and we don’t have time to go to the dry cleaners to get their clothes cleaned."

Here's some good news, Samsung has been great to work with. After 3 On Your Side got involved, Samsung looked into the issue, apologized and is replacing the broken washer with a new one.

It should be delivered next week. We will air a follow up when it arrives.

