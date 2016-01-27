Deals Diva dishes up the savings

Here in the Valley, we have some of the best events going on in the world this time of year. This is a great chance for all of us locals to get out and have fun for less.

The Phoenix Open comes to town February 1-7 . For the first time ever, tickets are completely free on Monday and Tuesday for everyone.

If you want to go on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday this year tickets are $40 each! You can get two tickets for free at Desert Ridge or Tempe Marketplace through this Friday only when you spend $250 in one day. Buy gas, groceries, stock up at Target, or even buy gift cards to use later. You'll be spending money you would have spent anyways and saving yourself $80 if you were planning on going to the Open!

The super fun Amazing Arizona Comic Con is coming to town Valentine's Day weekend and I found a deal to score you 55 percent off tickets! You could get in for $16 instead of $35.75.

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, head over here to score tickets to the Street Eats Food Truck Festival, going on this weekend at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick for $5.99, usually $12!

Finally, I have a great coupon for one of my favorite places, Cafe Rio. Head to dealsinaz.com to get a free burrito or salad when you buy one. Their homemade tortillas are out of this world!

Can't wait to come back next week with more deals to help you "live life better for less"!

