Friday, Jan. 22

Barrett Jackson

Join us for the 45th Annual Scottsdale Auction at Westworld of Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona (January 23-31).

Barrett-Jackson is widely recognized as the benchmark for the Collector Car Industry. Yet Barrett-Jackson is much more than just a car auction. Since its 1971 inception, Barrett-Jackson has experienced phenomenal growth and has evolved into a World Class Automotive Lifestyle Event, attracting people from all across the country as well as all over the world.

The Barrett-Jackson Automobilia Auction offers an exquisite array of the finest, rarest, and most one-of-a-kind automotive collectibles. From dealership signs, hood mascots, and transportation toys, to gas pumps, racing posters, and garage relics, the auction has something for everyone. This vast array of authentic automotive items are all sold at no reserve to the highest bidder regardless of bid price. All lots may be previewed in the Automobilia area adjacent to the main auction stage.

Tickets:

All week pass: $175 in advance / $190 at the gate

$17.00 in advance / $22 at the gate-- Valid for Saturday Jan 23rd

$11.00 in advance / $15.00 at the gate---Prices valid for Sunday 24th and Monday 25th

$20.00 in advance / $25.00 at the gate---Valid for Tues. Jan 26th & Wed 27th

$25.00 in advance / $25.00 at the gate---Valid for Thursday Jan 28th

$50.00 in advance / $55.00 at the gate---Valid for Fri. Jan 29th

$60 in advance / $75.00 at the gate---Valid for Saturday, Jan 30th

$17.00 in advance / $25.00 at the gate--Valid for Sunday, Jan 31st

You can really tell which are the big dates, based on pricing. There are child, senior, military and student discounts which you can find online at www.barrett-jackson.com

Westworld- Barrett Jackson

16601 North Pima Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

101 & Frank Lloyd Wright

Scottsdale's Black & Bleu American Grill Offers Tailgate Party with All You Can Eat Buffet, Drink Specials & Game Day Prizes

Attention football fans! Looking for the best seat in the house where you can see all the great football action and enjoy tailgating favorites on Sunday, February 7th? Make plans to now to spend Sunday's biggest game of the year at the Valley's favorite American Grill, Black & Bleu.

Located in the Shea Corridor near 92nd and Shea at 9343 E Shea Blvd in Scottsdale, Black & Bleu is an American Grill offering a contemporary twist on the classics.

Enjoy the all-you-can-eat buffet featuring tailgate favorites like BBQ pork ribs and chicken, hamburgers, brats, corn-on-the-cob, cowboy beans, potato and chicken salad, pigs-in-a-blanket, nachos, potato chips and much more for $25 per person. The full dinner and lunch menus will also be available on the big bowl game!

Plus enjoy drink specials all day including $5 margaritas and mimosas, $3 bottled beers, and $4 22-ounce drafts while your root for your favorite team and win prizes throughout the day.

Space is expected to fill up so reservations are recommended for the Big Game. Call 480-767-1810 or visit http://www.opentable.com.

Want to stay home for the game, let Black & Bleu cater your next party or pick up carry out. Or let us do all the work and reserve one of our private dining rooms for any occasion.

Black & Bleu is open Monday Thursday, 11am to 10pm; Friday and Saturday 11am to 11pm, and Sunday's until 9pm.

Black & Bleu American Grill

9343 E Shea Blvd in Scottsdale

92nd & Shea

Arizona Bridal Show

Sat & Sun, Jan 23 & 24, 2016

9:00am - 3:00pm

For more information visit: http://www.arizonabridalshow.com/

or Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/arizonabridalshow?_rdr=p

Phoenix Convention Center

33 S. 3rd Street

Phoenix, AZ 85004

(480) 860-6426

Merchant Square Antique Marketplace

Merchant Square Antique Marketplace has a grand collection of treasures that range from antiques, vintage items, new and handmade items, furniture, collectables, memorabilia, jewelry, clothes, records, signs, nostalgia, and more.

Our marketplace spans 58,000 Sq. Ft. and features 250 merchants under one roof, making us the largest boutique for antiques in Phoenix, Arizona. Our customers come into Merchant Square for the endless variety of unique finds, but they also come in for the experience and atmosphere of the store. Merchant Square is more than a marketplace; we are a destination and adventure.

Whether you are looking for military surplus, vinyl records, vintage books, period clothes or hats, vintage signs, automobilia, action figures, mantiques, dolls, home décor, home furniture, or even just kick knacks, you're certain to find it at The Square.

So come on in and fall in love at the Square, we would love to see you here! Ask us for tips on how to do crafts yourself, or where you can find that special purchase for you or a friend.

We are conveniently located at 1509 N. Arizona Avenue, 1 block south of Warner Road in Chandler, Arizona.

We are open 7 days a week: 9 am 5 pm, and Wed. till 8 pm.

Our phone number is (480)-792-1919 .

January 22-24

9am-5pm

Saturday Flea Market- 7am-2pm

Store Hours- 8am-5pm

For more information visit: www.merchantsquareantiques.com

Armadillo Grill Cards Party

If you're looking for somewhere to watch the game, Armadillo Grill in Phoenix is the place to go according to Thrillist. The website named a best sports bar for every NFL city and Armadillo Grill was the winner for the Arizona Cardinals.

Located at Camelback Road and the SR-51, the game-day hangout received a rave review.

Forty-four TVs should be enough to watch the 10 or so NFL games that kickoff at the same time every "fall" and "winter" Sunday morning in Phoenix. That includes eight 60-plus-inch TVs around the center bar, which were newly installed last season. Cards and Packers fans show up in droves to enjoy the games and a Four Peaks beer made especially for the bar (aka the best brewery in the country, according to Thrillist readers). There's also free billiards during Monday Night Football, off-track betting for the gambling degenerates, and fried pickles and pan-fried chicken smothered in white mushroom sauce for the hungry.

Free billiards for Monday Night Football and fried pickles sure sounds like a winner to us.

For more information visit: http://www.armadillogrill.net/

Armadillo Grill

1904 E. Camelback Rd.

Camelback & 20th Street

(602)-287-0700

Corner Bakery Cafe

Made-to-order, and to perfection, Corner Bakery Café takes a lot of care and detail in their catering. Their freshly baked breads offer easy options for complete meals, box lunches and build-your-own platters. Choose their Sandwich Basket with a variety of their specialty sandwiches cut in half. The tray comes served with Bakery Chips, caesar salad or mixed greens. If you need a last minute order, call their Scottsdale (15507 N. Scottsdale Rd. Suite 100), Tempe (222 South Mill Avenue Suite #109) or Biltmore locations (1949 East Camelback Road in Phoenix) and they will work with you to make it work! All napkins, plates and delivery is free of charge with a minimum order of $50 or more (delivery is within a five mile radius of store location).

Corner Bakery Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Founded on a philosophy of creating a place for people to relax and gather with family and friends, Corner Bakery Cafe features innovative, seasonal menu options while delivering a premier bakery cafe experience in the heart of neighborhoods everywhere.

For more information, visit www.cornerbakerycafe.com.

Scottsdale

15507 N Scottsdale Rd Suite 100

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

(480) 219-9022

Tempe

222 S Mill Ave, Suite 109

Tempe, AZ 85281

(480) 656-6666

Phoenix-Biltmore

1949 E Camelback Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85016

(602) 314-6000

Phoenix-Downtown

2455 N 3rd St

Phoenix, AZ 85004

(602) 252-1346

Retire Inspire

Chris Hogan, financial expert and speaker for Dave Ramsey's team launched a new book, Retire Inspired. As part of his book tour, Chris will hold a book signing at the Barnes & Noble on North Tatum Blvd. at 6 p.m., Friday, January 22. He says 7 out of 10 people are living paycheck to paycheck. Ouch!

Additional details: Chris Hogan will be signing copies of his new book and giving away $2,000 toward retirement savings to an attendee. No purchase necessary. Must be present to win.

Published by Ramsey Press, Retire Inspired (ISBN: 978-1-9370-7781-5) will retail for $24.99. In the book, Hogan breaks down the many aspects of retirement and gives simple, straightforward advice and explanations. He addresses everything from how debt and budgeting affect your retirement, to the more complex issues like investing vehicles and the stock market. Hogan also includes practical steps for people at each age and speaks to why it's critical to start preparing, no matter your age or financial situation. More information is available at www.retireinspiredbook.com.

Retire Inspired book signing with Chris Hogan

Barnes & Noble

21001 N Tatum Blvd.

Phoenix, AZ 85050

Friday, January 22, 2016 at 6 p.m.

You can follow Chris on Twitter at @ChrisHogan360 and online at www.chrishogan360.com

ClassicCars.com Hosts First Ever Future Classic Cars Car Show



Most classic car collectors and enthusiasts are counting down to the 45th Barrett-Jackson auction and the parade of established classics in Scottsdale. But what about the enthusiasts and collectors who specifically value cars made after 1975? Now, thanks to ClassicCars.com, collectors who appreciate the more modern future classics can have a celebration too. ClassicCars.com is proud to announce their first ever inaugural Future Classics Car Show, with support from CSJ Car Street Journal and NicoClub.com.



ClassicCars.com's Future Classics Car Show is FREE to attend and will take place on Monday, 25 January 2016 from 6-10 p.m. at High Street in North Phoenix. The Future Classics Car Show will feature Domestic, Euro and Japanese cars from 1975 to 2005.

The first inaugural Future Classic Car Show details are as follows:

Free to attend

Monday, 25 January 2016

From 6-10 p.m.

Located at High Street, 5415 East High Street, Phoenix AZ 85054

Features vehicles from model years 1975-2005

All proceeds go to American Red Cross

Barrett-Jackson and Russo & Steele auction ticket giveaways

If you have a future classic you can register your ride here: https://news.classiccars.com/future-classics-car-show/

For more information on the Future Classics Show visit the Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1702987933280278/ or their website: www.classiccars.com.