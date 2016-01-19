Electrician 'shocks' homeowner

Gary Harper talked to Sandra Brown, who is not only the wife of the electrician, but also the office manager of Urban Lighting Concepts. (Source: 3TV)

Katie Klas paid $900 in cash, and then another $300 by check. (Source: 3TV)

The electrical projects were relatively minor - installing a ceiling fan and wiring it, for example - but a Valley homeowner said many of the projects were never done, and the ones that were completed were shoddy.

"Once you're in a house for 10 years, a house that's built in 1979, there's lots of projects that start to come up," Katie Klas said.

Klas said she thought it was about time to update her aging Scottsdale home. Her projects included a lot of electrical work, things like installing a ceiling fan and putting in a GFI outlet.

Last November, after looking around, Klas finally found an electrical contractor.

"Shaun Brown was the name of the electrician, and his company is Urban Lighting Concepts," she said.

According to the company's website, Brown owns Urban Lighting Concepts and his wife, Sandra, is listed as the office manager.

When Klas hired the company for her projects, she said Brown told her he would do them all for $900, but only if she paid him cash.

"The day he came out, he said if we would pay in cash it would be less because he wouldn't have to go through all the process of the taxes and things like that," Klas explained.

She agreed and handed over $900.

She said Brown finished some of the work, but the quality of that work gave her a quite a shock.

For instance, a kitchen light that was installed turns off by itself after a few minutes.

"It just turns off, overheats, and it stays off for four minutes, and then it clicks back on for another six minutes, and then it turns back off for another four minutes," Klas said.

And there's more like, including a ceiling fan that Klas said doesn't work.

"The ceiling fan that he put up in our daughter's bedroom, the box for the fan has no electricity to it whatsoever," she said.

Aggravated, Klas said she contacted Brown, who came back out to her home. She said she told him she was dissatisfied with his workmanship. After being told the issues would be fixed, she found herself hiring him for more projects.

"The second time he came out, we actually added the two other projects - one in the closet in our bedroom and one in our kitchen," she said. "So there was an additional $300-plus charge for those, and we paid him that, that day via check."

At this point Klas' projects were costing her around $1,200, but half of what was completed was done poorly, she said. That ceiling fan, for example, was never connected to power.

"Over 50 percent of what he did, did not work correctly at the end of the day," Klas said.

Fed up trying to resolve the situation on her own, Klas contacted 3 On Your Side.

Although we left numerous messages and sent multiple emails, Brown he never contacted us back. 3 On Your Side went to his Buckeye home and although Brown wasn't there, his wife, the company's office manager, was.

"They paid him over $1,000, and a lot of his work was shoddy and some of it he didn't even do," Gary Harper told her.

"Really (sigh). OK," she replied.

Even after our visit we never did hear back from Urban Lighting Concepts.

Klas said she is disgusted with Brown and his company.

"I'm extremely disappointed," she said. "He just wasn't man enough to complete the work or refund the money if he didn't feel he could complete the work."

