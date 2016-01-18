Homeowner feels 'boxed' in by utility boxes

When Tony Montero pulls into his driveway, he has to be extra careful. (Source: 3TV)

When Tony Montero pulls into his driveway, he has to be extra careful.

"As you can see, they are right in the way, right in the pathway," he said, pointing to two utility boxes right next to his driveway.

One utility box belongs to SRP, and the other one belongs to Cox Communications.

But the placement of the two boxes has created quite a headache for Montero.

For example, when he pulls in, his back seat passengers are unable to get out of the SUV because they cannot open the door all way.

"Every time we try to open the door, it hits it," Montero said as he tries to open the door. "I mean there is no way; it's impossible."

And the location of SRP's box doesn't help either.

In fact, both of the utility boxes actually prevent Montero from putting something in his backyard when using his RV gate.

He said it's a huge problem because he intends on buying an RV but won't be able to put it on his property because the utility boxes completely block access to his gate.

Montero does not see the point of having an RV gate if he can't even use it.

Montero admitted he realized the two utility boxes were in a weird spot when he bought the home eight months ago, but still went through with the purchase.

"I didn't think we would have any issue getting them moved," he said.

However, Montero says he is having issues, and wants to know why utility companies would put the boxes in such a weird place in the first place.

3 On Your Side contacted Cox Communications and SRP, and after looking into the matter, Cox wrote us an email.

In that email, a Cox spokesman said the company's equipment is in an "allowable" location. He went on to say that after a Cox team looked into the issue, Cox " ... believes it's likely that the transformer and pedestal were placed there long before there was a home built."

In other words, the company didn't purposely put its pedestal just 10 inches off the driveway to inconvenience future homeowners.

Cox went on to say it would talk to Montero about options regarding moving their pedestal.

As for SRP, it sent an inspector out to take a look at its box, and it too is coming up with options to possibly move it, according to Montero.

For his part, Montero hopes the two boxes will be relocated.

When Cox Communications and SRP decide what to do, 3 On Your Side will air an update.

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.