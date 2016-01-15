Slideshow: 9 arrested in Mesa prostitution sting

Booking photos of several of the suspects arrested. (Source: Mesa Police Department)

Nine men were arrested in Mesa after undercover detectives conducted a child prostitution sting.

The suspects range in age from 20 to 67, the Mesa Police Department said.

The Jan. 7th crackdown was dubbed “Operation Red Zone.”

The suspects showed up to a designated location to pay for sex with who they believed was a 16-year-old girl, police detectives said.

Note: All suspects are considered innocent unless found guilty in a court of law.

