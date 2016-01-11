Gluten free fondue from The Melting Pot

Cheese for 1

2 oz (vol) Beer Base

1/2 demi spoon Garlic, chopped

1 1/2 shakes Mustard Powder

2 1/2 oz (w) Cheddar/Swiss Blend

2 1/2 turns Black Pepper, freshly-ground

2 shakes Worcestershire Sauce

*When making cheese ensure the recipes are followed exactly and exact measurements are used. Since the cheese is small,

even a small mistake can have a drastic impact on flavor and consistency.



1. Add the beer base to the liner, then place the fork inside the liner.

1. Add chopped garlic using demi spoon and mustard powder, then stir with fork to incorporate.

2. Add 1/3 of the cheese and mix thoroughly using the fork.

3. Add the next 1/3 of the cheese and mix thoroughly using the fork.

4. Add the remaining 1/3 of cheese and mix thoroughly until all the cheese is melted and incorporated, using a

whipping motion to fluff up the cheese.

5. Add black pepper and Worcestershire sauce and fold and stir in with fork.

6. Remove the cheese fork from the liner, without scraping against the liner, and place fork in cheese bowl.

