GCU basketball on 3TV: Watch the #LopesRising live

Former Phoenix Suns star Dan Majerle and his Grand Canyon University Antelopes are on fire this season. The Lopes are one of the teams to watch in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC), and you can do just that on 3TV.

3TV is carrying four games live from GCU Arena in the coming weeks. 3TV Sports Director Tim Ring will take part in the pregame shows.

At this point, the Lopes are 13-2, with one loss at home in overtime (to Omaha) and one away (at Louisville).

The team is averaging 78.7 points per game and a scoring margin of 10.0.

Founded as a private Christian university in 1949, Grand Canyon University has experienced a major growth spurt in recent years, now boasting an enrollment of 11,000.

Basketball is one of 11 men's sports offered at the university. There also are 11 women's teams.

GCU Arena, which first opened on Sept. 1, 2011, seats 7,000. A focal point of the university's expansion, the arena not only hosts GCU and community events, it's also an entertainment venue for national concert tours. One of its unique features is a vault of Bibles buried at center court.

Built in 15 months and then expanded in 2014, GCU Arena was designed with fans in mind.

"Only 42 steps from event level to concourse level ensure that every seat in the house is a good one," according to GCUArena.com.

When the Lopes take the court, the energy in the arena is electric. But if you can't be there in person, 3TV has you covered for four exciting games.

The first live game on 3TV is Saturday, Jan. 9, and the school, which normally "bleeds purple," is planning a "blackout."

The Lopes will be taking on reigning WAC champion New Mexico State. The Aggies have held the title six times since 2007, including the past four years running.

"There is so much anticipation and so much hype around this game because we really want to beat them," Brandon Kaiser, president of the Havocs, GCU’s student cheering section, told Jeannette Cruz of the GCU News Bureau. "With all of this tension and rivalry between the two schools, we think having a crowd in all black will be intimidating."

This is the second WAC game of the season, and the Lopes are going into it on a six-game winning streak.

You can watch the #LopesRising on 3TV. Pregame starts at 6:30 p.m. on 3TV, followed by game coverage 7 p.m.-9 p.m.

3TV is also carrying the Jan. 16* game against Utah Valley University, the Jan. 30 game against Seattle University and the Feb. 20 game against Chicago State. Coverage for all of them starts at 6:30 p.m.

*The game time on Jan. 16 has been changed to 4 p.m.

