Winterizing your home, plants, pipes

Prevent the cold from coming in and the heat from getting out, save energy and save money by following these tips from Debbie Hernandez of Home Depot.

Sealing cracks and gaps with caulk or DAPtex Plus Expanding Foam. DAPtex has easy water clean up when wet and minimal expansion.

Protect your pipes with foam rubber pipe covers that are cut to fit with a scissors or Insulation Tape, also premade elbows and T's are available for the joints.

Use a door sweep or draft buster and/or change the garage door seal on the bottom of your garage door to prevent draft and air from coming in and to prevent heat from going out.

Water heater insulation covers are available to keep your water heater protected and easier to keep the water hot.

Plankets (have a drawstring bottom to secure around plants and bushes) or burlap are great for protecting your plants and bushes from the cold and frost.

Stay warm and be proactive. Warm temperatures will be here before we know it!

