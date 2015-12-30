3 On Your Side December results

December was one busy month for 3 On Your Side. In fact, we were able to help some homeowners out with a $40,000 problem. We were able to help out a lot of other viewers as well.

3 On Your Side was happy to help out Jana Stribling. She purchased a $300 golf certificate for her husband, and she purchased that certificate from a website called AOSGOLF.com. However, she said every time she called to set up a tee time somewhere in the Valley, she was greeted by a recorded message.

"We're sorry, AOSGOLF.com is unable to answer your phone call right now, but please leave your name and phone number and someone will get back with you. The voice mail is full. Please try calling back again," the message stated.

3 On Your Side got involved and we wound up hearing from the Quintero Golf Club.

The course had nothing to do with that invalid gift certificate but out of the clear blue offered Stribling and her husband an $800 gift certificate. Stribling said she appreciates the golf club's generosity and that she owes it all to 3 On Your Side.

"I really appreciate 3 On Your Side taking this on and helping us to get some resolution. It's a nice end to the story for me and my husband," she said.

Then there's Patricia Ritter. She had a bill from Bright Now Dental for around $196 that she said she really didn't owe. After arguing over and over with the dental office, she contacted 3 On Your Side for help, and we asked Bright Now Dental to review Ritter's account. They discovered that not only did Ritter not owe them money, but the dental office had been overpaid. They cut Ritter a check for $144 and dismissed the $197 balance they had been demanding.

How about Juan and Rosa Ordonez? Remember them and the severe monsoon damage to their home?

The couple filed a claim with their insurance carrier, Liberty Mutual. However, Liberty Mutual denied the claim and refused to repair the damage. Once 3 On Your Side got involved the insurance company changed its mind and in December fixed everything, including putting on a new roof. The total amount of the repairs came to around $40,000.

The couple said they couldn't have done it without 3 On Your Side.

The month of December was pretty busy for 3 On Your Side. When you add up all the money we either saved or recouped for viewers, it comes to $43,971. The total for the entire year comes to just over $138,160.

