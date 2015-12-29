Mexaloaf recipe from Soul Cafe

Mexaloaf

Makes 12 servings



Ingredients

10 lbs hamburger

3 cups salsa

3 cups corn chips

10 eggs

½ cup cilantro

2 lg. red peppers diced ¼ Inch

4 cups cheddar jack

½ tbl. salt

½ tbl. black pepper

Cup of ketchup

2 or 3 TBL. of Chipotle in adobo sauce (pureed)

12 pieces of Jalapeno bacon



Procedure

Mix salsa eggs and crushed corn chips, give corn chips have a chance to soften. Add the rest of the ingredients up to the ketchup and bacon. Spray your pan with pan spray and add the mexa loaf cover with foil and bake at 375 degrees for 50 minutes. While your mexa loaf is cooking mix the ketchup with the chipotle sauce, after 50 minutes uncover the loaf and top with ketchup and bacon.

Copyright 2015 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.