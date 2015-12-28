Fresh Tomato Basil Sauce

Courtesy of: Tomaso Maggiore, Vivo! and Tomaso's

INGREDIENTS

• 4 lbs fresh tomatoes roma blanched & peeled

• 2 medium onions, chopped

• 4 cloves garlic, chopped

• 1⁄4 cup fresh basil, chopped or torn

• 1⁄4 cup olive oil Extra virgin

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1 tablespoon sugar

• grated parmesan cheese

• 1 lb spaghetti – cooked al dente

DIRECTIONS

1. Heat olive oil over medium heat in a large iron skillet or heavy saucepan.

2. Add onion, cook until brown.

3. Add garlic.

4. Salt & pepper to taste.

5. Add a little hot water, blend the onions and garlic.

6. Add chopped concasse tomato, heat to a simmer, uncovered for about 10 min, stirring often or until sauce has thickened, then add basil.

7. Boil spaghetti to al dente for approximately 10 minutes.

8. Top with parmigiana cheese and enjoy.