Create your own celebratory vases for New Year's

Debbie Hernandez with Home Depot has some creative ideas for making your own New Year's decorations.

Bottle Art

Remove labels by soaking bottles in warm water and using a scraper or scotch brite sponge to remove excess adhesive residue. Let bottles dry.

Spray Painted Bottles

Using Glitter Spray, Metallic spray or any desired color alone makes a Decorative Vase!

Abstract Taped Bottle

Apply Blue Painters Tape around bottle as desired.

Press tape down firmly.

Spray paint the bottle as desired. Let dry. Metallic Spray looks great!

Remove tape and enjoy.

Snow Bottles and Candles

Spray bottle as desired.

Mix Epsom Salt with Glitter.

Mix Elmers glue with water or use Modge Podge.

Brush glue mixture onto bottle or candle, leaving a mountainous edge at the top.

Roll bottle or candle in the Epsom Salt/Glitter Mixture.

Let Dry.

Photo Bottle

Place marbles, sand, pebbles in the bottom of the bottle.

Roll up a photo, push rolled photo into bottle, it will unroll in the bottle.

Adorn as desired or

Attach to a 1x6 board with a pipe clamp and spacer to mount on the wall.

Caulk or Puffed Paint Decorated Bottles

Spray bottle with spray primer.

Use caulk in a squeeze tube or puffed paint to create a design on the bottle. Let dry.

Spray paint with desired color.

Add candles, pearls, flowers to any of these, be Creative, Have Fun and Happy New Year!

Copyright 2015 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.