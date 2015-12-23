Niku-jaga

Niku jaga was introduced in 1895 when the commander of the Japanese Imperial Navy asked it's Chefs to create a dish similar to the beef stews created by the British Royal Navy.

Serving size 4

10 oz beef (thinly sliced)

6 small red potatoes (quartered, bevel edges)

1 medium onion (quartered)

4 oz shirataki noodles (boiled/strained)

1 bunch green onion (thinly sliced)

1 tbsp vegetable oil

1 1/4 cup water

3 tbsp sugar

2 tbsp sake

3 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp mirin (sweet cooking sake)

Pinch togarashi (Japanese 7 spice)

Cut potatoes into quarters, bevel the edges

and soak in water for 10 minutes.

Peel the onion and cut into quarters. Cut the

Ribeye into thin slices.

In a medium sauce pan bring water to a boil and boil shirataki until cooked, only a few minutes. Strain and set aside.

Heat oil in a pot and sauté the beef. Add the chopped onions and potatoes and fry until their surfaces absorb the oil. Add the noodles here last.

Add the water to the pot, bring to the boil over on high heat and skim off foam/scum. Reduce the heat, add sake and sugar and simmer for 5 minutes. Add mirin and soy sauce, cover with a lid and simmer until all the liquid is gone.

Sprinkle on green onions and togarashi and enjoy!

