Saving AZ Blood Drive needs your donations this Holiday season
Every year during the Holidays the number of blood donations drops dramatically, yet the need for blood stays high. This year, 3TV is partnering again with the United Blood Services in support of the Saving AZ Blood Drive taking place on Sunday, Jan. 3rd from 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Tempe Center for the Arts.
All donors will earn vouchers for:
- One FREE Streets of New York 14” cheese pizza
- One Waste Management Phoenix Open one-day gate pass, courtesy of the Thunderbirds
Did you know...
- Arizona patients require more blood transfusions in January than during any other month of the year.
- The winter holiday season is the most difficult time of the year to make sure Arizona patients have the lifesaving blood transfusions they need.
- All blood types are needed, but O-Negative is always in greatest demand – especially around the holiday season.
- O-negative is the universal blood type required by emergency and trauma patients, as well as pregnant women and premature babies
- #1 reason cited for not donating: No one ever asked me. 3TV is asking you to be a hero!
- One blood donation can save several lives because it can be separated into components:
- Red blood cells are used by surgery and trauma patients to replace blood volume
- Platelets are required by cancer and leukemia patients undergoing chemotherapy
- Plasma saves patients that are suffering from internal bleeding
- 1 in 3 people will eventually need blood. 38% of the population is eligible to donate blood, but only 5% does.