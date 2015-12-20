Practical solutions for wrapping gifts

It’s fun and easy to make your own unique wrapping paper and package decorations for your Christmas gifts, according to Debbie Hernandez of Home Depot.

Consider using.masking paper, rosin Paper, tin foil or paper lunch bags.

CLASSIC PROFESSIONAL LOOK WRAPPED PACKAGE:

-Wrap package with masking paper, tie a piece of wire edge ribbon around package, add a homemade paper bow.

BOW INSTRUCTIONS:

Cut six squares of masking paper or tissue paper.

Fold into accordion.

Tie a wire, a zip tie, a twist tie around the center of the folded paper.

Round the corners with scissors.

Pull each paper towards the center wire to create flower pedals.

Spray paint edges with Glitter spray if desired.

DUCT TAPE WRAPPED PACKAGE:

Wrap package with Masking Paper.

Use decorative duct tape to create a ribbon look by wrapping it around the package.

Add bow and other adornments to complete.

FOIL AND TWINE:

Wrap package in aluminum foil.

Add twine as ribbon and a couple of candy canes to finish it off, delightful!

SNOWFLAKES:

Using printer or copy paper, fold top corner into a triangle to get a perfect square, cut off excess.

Fold paper in half, then fold corners in to create triangle.

Cut off top.

Cut curves and triangles into folded paper.

Unfold and use tape or a glue stick to attach to any package.

FRINGE TOP PAPER BAG:

Fringe the top end of a paper bag, decorate the bag and add tissue paper, done!

