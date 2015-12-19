Glaze, Vernon lead Grand Canyon to 52-45 upset of SDSU

Grand Canyon State forward Keonta Vernon wait for an inbound pass during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 18, 2015, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Grandy Glaze made a go-ahead jumper in the key with 1:21 left and the Grand Canyon Antelopes stunned the San Diego State Aztecs 52-45 Friday night.

Keonta Vernon put an exclamation point on the upset with slam dunk just before the final buzzer, giving him a game-high 16 points. DeWayne Russell added 13 for the Antelopes (9-2), who are coached by former NBA star Dan Majerle.

The Antelopes celebrated under their basket and a small section of Antelope fans loudly cheered the victory.

Grand Canyon scored the game's last nine points, starting with Vernon's turnaround jumper with 2:40 left to tie it at 45. Glaze drove into the lane for a jumper that made it 47-45.

SDSU (7-5) shot poorly after week's layoff for finals. The Aztecs made only 17 of 54 shots from the floor (31.5 percent) and were awful from the line, making just 8 of 17 (47.1 percent).

© 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.