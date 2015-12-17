UPDATE: Appliance customer gets $339 refund

Jo Ann Soden finally has her money back.

“Merry Christmas a little bit early," she said.

But to understand her relief, let's go back to when her problem initially started.

"Well, they irritated me, they ticked me off. You don't do business that way," Soden said.

In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Soden told us how she did business with a company called My Sister's Appliances. It's a company that racked up numerous consumer complaints with 3 On Your Side, and when the owners refused to talk to us on the phone, we paid them a visit in person.

However, the husband and wife team that runs the business obviously didn't want to talk split up, and abandoned their own business by heading in different directions.

"So you guys run the business but you don't want to talk to a TV station when we show up? This guy goes out the back door, you go out the front door. This is how this works?" 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper said.

Soden told us she wasn't surprised. She paid My Sister's Appliances $339 for a used refrigerator and stove but was delivered completely different appliances that didn't even work. Her story was so common that we referred her and other consumers to the Arizona Attorney General's Office, which wound up suing the business.

In a settlement, My Sister's Appliance agreed to, among other things, pay the state up to $15,000 for consumer restitution.

Soden just received her $339 refund.



"[I] opened it up and here's $339 worth of restitution from My Sister's Appliance, which is a very nice Christmas present," she said.

Soden said she's relieved to put this all behind her and glad that My Sister's Appliance didn't get away with it.

“I have to thank Channel 3 and 3 On Your Side and the AG's office because without them, none of this would have happened," she said.

