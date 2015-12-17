UPDATE: Anthem woman gets $800 golf certificate

The Quintero Golf Club is ranked as one of the most beautiful and challenging golf courses in the state.

"If you hit your ball over there, you'll never find it. Bobcats or a javelina will get it before you ever get it," joked Mike Poe, Quintero's golf director.

Poe said he saw a recent 3 On Your Side report that encouraged him and his golf course to do something generous this holiday season.

"I'm a huge, huge 3 On Your Side fan. I really appreciate Gary Harper and what his program does," he said.

Poe said he was watching a 3 On Your Side report that profiled Jana Stribling. Stribling told 3 On Your Side that she purchased a $300 golf certificate from a website called AOSGOLF.com as a gift for her husband. However, when her golf-loving husband tried to redeem that certificate by calling AOSGOLF, no one would ever answer.

3 On Your Side had the same problem. "Thank you for calling AOSGOLF," the company's voicemail box said. "No one can take your call right now, but go ahead and leave a message and someone will get back with you. We're sorry, the voice mail box is full. Call back another time."

AOSGOLF.com also failed to return 3 On Your Side's emails, and Stribling said she felt she had been ripped off for $300.

When Poe saw our report, he immediately contacted 3 On Your Side.

"I got on my phone right away and shot 3 On Your Side an email saying we'd like to offer that and make it right. And we'll go above and beyond that and over-deliver," Poe said.

And over-deliver he did. Poe and Quintero Golf Club offered up a gift certificate for a foursome totaling $800.

Stribling said her husband is thrilled knowing that Quintero is such a nice course and that they won't have to pay a dime. It's all because of a 3 On Your Side report and the Quintero Golf Club wanting to help out a stranger.

"I really appreciate 3 On Your Side taking this on and helping us to get some resolution," Stribling said. "It's a nice end to the story for me and my husband."

