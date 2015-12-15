Heather's Breakfast Frittata

What you need

1 large onion

1 lb. sausage

10-12 eggs

Small can diced green chilies

Salt

Pepper

Frozen hash browns, thawed

Shredded cheddar cheese

Avacado slices

Hot sauce

Salsa

What you do

Dice and saute onion. Brown sausage and then drain.

Beat eggs. Add green chilies. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Mix everything together in a large bowl.

Grease a casserole dish.

Lay thawed hash browns on the bottom. Pour egg and sausage mixture evenly over the has browns. Top with a layer of shredded cheddar cheese.

Cover dish with foil. Bake in a 350-degree oven for an hour.

Remove foil and bake for another 5-10 minutes.

Let stand before serving.

Garnish with avocado slices. Serve with hot sauce and/or salsa.