Heather's Breakfast Frittata

What you need
1 large onion
1 lb. sausage
10-12 eggs
Small can diced green chilies
Salt
Pepper
Frozen hash browns, thawed
Shredded cheddar cheese
Avacado slices
Hot sauce
Salsa
What you do
Dice and saute onion. Brown sausage and then drain.
Beat eggs. Add green chilies. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Mix everything together in a large bowl.
Grease a casserole dish.
Lay thawed hash browns on the bottom. Pour egg and sausage mixture evenly over the has browns. Top with a layer of shredded cheddar cheese.
Cover dish with foil. Bake in a 350-degree oven for an hour.
Remove foil and bake for another 5-10 minutes.
Let stand before serving.
Garnish with avocado slices. Serve with hot sauce and/or salsa.