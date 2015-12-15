Incredible floats, marching bands spotlighted at Fiesta Bowl Parade

Flyover at the start of the parade. (Source: KTVK)

A traveling dance troupe called "Be Kind People Project" launched the 2016 Fiesta Bowl Parade in Phoenix Saturday morning.

3TV was the official broadcast partner for the National Bank of Arizona Fiesta Bowl Parade.

Scott Pasmore, Olivia Fierro, April Warnecke and Gina Maravilla were the hosts for the fun-filled parade, which has been a family tradition for decades.

Now in its 45th year, the Fiesta Bowl Parade featured amazing floats, giant helium balloons, including the soon-to-be-named donkey piñata, equestrian units, marching bands, local celebrities and several specialty and charitable groups.

With the theme of Arizona's Got Game, the parade is a big one. In all there are nearly 100 entries.

This year's grand marshal was Randy Johnson, who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame earlier this year.

"I am deeply honored and this has been a year that has kept on giving and I am so appreciative of that," the five-time Cy Young Award winning said in September.

The Fiesta Bowl is making a $10,000 donation in Johnson's honor to Save the Family, a Phoenix nonprofit that helps homeless families with children.

"To be able to give a grant to Save the Family and help those families is what it’s about for me," Johnson said. "This is my community and this is the mark I want to leave."

What you need to know about the National Bank of Arizona Fiesta Bowl Parade

The parade route is 2 miles long. It stepped off on Central Avenue just north of Montebello Avenue and made its way south to Camelback Road. It made a left turn, headed east to Seventh Street and then south again, finishing up just past Minnezona Avenue. (See map below.)

There were road closures in the area and parking was tricky.

The parade was free to watch. More than 100,000 spectators were expected to come out for the event.

Longtime parade-goers said the intersections of Central Avenue and Camelback Road and Camelback Road and Seventh Street (where the parade makes turns) provided the best vantage points. Some people arrive as early as 6 a.m., a full five hours before the parade starts, to ensure good seats.

