Name the Fiesta Bowl Bowl Parade's new balloon!

What should his -- or her -- name be? (Source: The Fiesta Bowl)

There's a new balloon in this year's National Bank of Arizona and he -- she? -- needs a name.

The balloon is a festive little -- if 30 feet tall can be considered little -- donkey piñata and the Fiesta Bowl is asking for name suggestions.

You can submit suggestions through the Fiesta Bowl's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Use the hashtag #FiestaBowlParadeBalloon. You have until Thursday.

@fiesta_bowl

After that, you can vote for your favorite name on FiestaBowl.org between Friday, Dec. 18 and Tuesday, Dec. 22.

The Fiesta Bowl has turned its search for the balloon's name into a contest, so here's something fun it for you if you're the first person to suggest the winning name.

"The first person to have commented with the winning name will be named the winner and eligible to walk with the balloon during the National Bank of Arizona Fiesta Bowl Parade on Saturday, Jan. 2, as well attend the VIP breakfast prior to the parade," Fiesta Bowl even manage Haley Riley explained.

3TV is the official broadcast partner for the National Bank of Arizona Fiesta Bowl Parade, which means if you can't make it out to the event, you can watch it live on 3TV, on azfamily.com and on the 3TV News mobile app.

Scott Pasmore, Olivia Fierro, April Warnecke and Gina Maravilla will be your hosts for the fun-filled parade, which has been a family tradition for decades.

Now in its 45th year, the Fiesta Bowl Parade features amazing floats, giant helium balloons, including the soon-to-be-named donkey piñata, equestrian units, marching bands, local celebrities and several specialty and charitable groups.

With the theme of Arizona's Got Game, the parade is a big one. In all there are nearly 100 entries.

This year's grand marshal is Randy Johnson, who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame earlier this year.

"I am deeply honored and this has been a year that has kept on giving and I am so appreciative of that," the five-time Cy Young Award winning said in September.

The Fiesta Bowl is making a $10,000 donation in Johnson's honor to Save the Family, a Phoenix nonprofit that helps homeless families with children.

"To be able to give a grant to Save the Family and help those families is what it’s about for me," Johnson said. "This is my community and this is the mark I want to leave."

What you need to know about the National Bank of Arizona Fiesta Bowl Parade

The parade route is 2 miles long. It steps off on Central Avenue just north of Montebello Avenue and makes its way south to Camelback Road. It makes a left turn, heading east to Seventh Street and then south again, finishing up just past Minnezona Avenue. (See map below.)

There will be road closures in the area and parking can be tricky so make sure you allow plenty of time.

The parade is free to watch, but the best viewing spots go early so plan to stake your claim. More than 100,000 spectators are expected to come out for the event.

Longtime parade-goers say the intersections of Central Avenue and Camelback Road and Camelback Road and Seventh Street (where the parade makes turns) provide the best vantage points. Some people arrive as early as 6 a.m., a full five hours before the parade starts, to ensure good seats.

If you're planning on curbside viewing, be sure to bring chairs, snacks and water. There are restrooms along the route. Also, it's going to be chilly, so dress accordingly. Layers are always good.

Reserved accessible seating is $10, and bleacher seating is $25. Those sections are located on Central Avenue on the north side of Missouri Avenue. Tickets are available online or by calling 480-350-0911.

Copyright 2015 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.