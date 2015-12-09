Anthem woman 'teed' off over golf certificate

Like a lot of consumers, Jana Stribling sat down at her computer last December and started looking for gift ideas, particularly for her husband.

"He's very hard to buy for. He's not a clothes horse. He only has five outfits, and that's all he needs," Stribling said.

Seeing that her husband has a passion for golf, Stribling thought some kind of gift card or golf certificate might be the perfect gift. So, after a brief Internet search, she came across a website that looked promising.

"It was www.AOSGOLF.com," she said. "I didn't have any problems purchasing the gift certificate."

AOSGOLF.com might have been easy to buy a certificate from, but trying to use that certificate, Stribling said, was another story. Stribling purchased it a full year ago, and realizing it was going to expire this month, her golfing husband tried to use it. But getting a hold of someone at AOSGOLF.com nowadays, she said, is next to impossible.

"We've called them literally on a daily basis, and we get a message that says the voicemail is either full or a recording that says someone will get back with you, and no one ever does," Stribling said.

She's right. 3 On Your Side emailed AOSGOLF.com several times and no one responded. When we called its 800 number, we were told that the voicemail is full.

"All customer service representatives are busy," the recording says. "Please leave a message and someone will get back with you. We're sorry, but the voicemail is full."

When it comes to gift certificates and gift cards this holiday season, use them as soon as possible. Businesses are here today, gone tomorrow. Also, look for maintenance fees. The value of a gift card or certificate sometimes diminishes the longer you hold on to it. Finally, buy them from well-known companies. It's easier to resolve any problems you might have.

As for Stribling, she's changing her ways when it comes gift certificates and cards.

"I think I [will] be much more careful when it comes to who I buy from. You know, stick with a national brand. And if the card is for my husband, I'll just give him the money. Here, go golf," she said.

