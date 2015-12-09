Jaime's Local Love: Treehouse Bakery

Treehouse Bakery is a specialty bakery in central Phoenix offering a selection of vegan and some gluten-free treats.

The store is owned and operated by Corianne Nelson and Amanda Ohmer, sisters and Phoenix natives. They grew up baking in the kitchen with their mother. The sisters later started making vegan treats for a vegan friend, then built the business by attending Farmer's Markets before getting a storefront 3 years ago.

You'll find a wide range of items in store, including cookies, cupcakes, brownies, pies, and pop tarts. Treehouse Bakery also creates amazing custom cakes for any event, large or small. Everything is made fresh, by hand, with the highest quality ingredients. Each day brings new treats to the case and flavors are always changing and expanding.

Treehouse Bakery

(480) 560-5233

1348 West Roosevelt Street

Phoenix, Arizona 85007

Hours of operation:

Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. to p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/treehousebakery

Twitter: @treehousebakery

Instagram: @treehousebakery

I love hearing your suggestions! Email me.

jcerreta@azfamily.com

P.S. The cupcakes are amazing!

Jaime

