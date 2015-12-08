April's favorite winter soup: Pork Chili Verde

What you need

1 yellow onion, diced

4 cups pulled pork

2 cups salsa verde

4 15 ounce cans white beans

8 cups chicken stock

2 teaspoons cumin

1 teaspoons chili powder

Kosher Salt

Garnish with green onions and cilantro

What you do

In a large heavy pot, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat and add the onion. Sprinkle with kosher salt and let cook until soft and translucent.

Add the pulled pork to the onion and cook about 5 minutes.

Add the salsa verde to the pork and onions and simmer together.

Rinse and drain the white beans.

Add the beans to the chili.

Add the chicken stock, put a lid on the chili and simmer for an hour.

Add the cumin and chili powder and then season to taste with kosher salt.

Garnish with green onions and cilantro and serve immediately.

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 1 hours 15 minutes

Number of servings: 8

Source: HeatherChristo.com via Pinterest