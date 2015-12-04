UPDATE: Insurance pays $40K to repair storm-damaged home

Juan and Rosa Ordonez showed 3 On Your Side the damage in October, about two months after the storm. (Source: 3TV)

Juan and Rosa Ordonez say their house, which was badly damaged by a huge monsoon storm over the summer, is finally livable again thanks to 3 On Your Side.

"I'm happy — so happy — to see my house finally fixed," Rosa said. "I'm just so happy and more than anything I'm so grateful to you guys."

"We feel so satisfied, and I just feel happy, really happy," Juan agreed as the couple sat in their living room.

Sitting in their living room might not sound like a big deal, but just a few months earlier, their home was completely wrecked and basically unrecognizable after a huge monsoon struck.

At the time, the couple explained to 3 On Your Side just how bad the damage was.

"All of a sudden, right here is where the first big piece came down, just came crashing down ... there was a table right there, everything broke”, Juan said.

The damage the August storm left behind may have been bad, but the response the couple got from their insurance carrier was almost more devastating, according to Juan.

“I'm not sure what the insurance is thinking," he told 3 On Your Side. "I don't know if they think I did this damage or what, but I just don't understand why they aren't willing to pay on it or cover it."

Liberty Mutual denied the couple's claim, saying their house had previous damage and therefore, the company said it wouldn't be paying for any repairs.

The couple had just purchased the home recently, and their home inspection passed with flying colors.



They had no idea what Liberty Mutual was talking about, so they contacted 3 On Your Side for help.

"When you and your team got involved, it got so much better," Juan said. "They finally started paying attention to our issue."

After 3 On Your Side asked Liberty Mutual to review the matter again, the insurance carrier changed its original decision, approved the claim and started the repairs.



Damaged walls, flooring, electrical were all replaced.



Liberty Mutual even paid to have a new roof installed. In all, the repairs came to more nearly $40,000.

“Thank you, thank you so much to you and your team for helping us," Juan said. "I'm so grateful, and I don't have the words to express just how thankful and grateful I am to you guys for all that you have done for me and my family."

"God places people in our path and opens doors," Rosa said. "You guys were those people, the door God opened for us to be where we are at now — in our home. And we're so happy that we now have a place to live and live our lives."

