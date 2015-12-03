SCAM ALERT: Job seekers targeted, some duped

Fraudulent job offers have been around for a while, but people are still falling for them. Luckily, Dianna Bennett was not one of them.

"Living paycheck to paycheck, a little bit more income, another $200, $300, $400 a month, would be great, so I started going online and looking for side work," Bennett said.

Extra cash would come in handy for Bennett, and that's exactly why the Phoenix resident posted her resume on a popular website called Indeed.com.

"It allows more employers to see you because your resume is on a database," she said.

It didn't take long for her to get a nibble. It was an offer for a data entry job from a representative claiming to be with AbbVie Healthcare, a legitimate multi-billion-dollar corporation based out of Chicago.

"I was excited. I was surprised. I was really excited about it," she said.

Communicating only through instant messaging, Bennett was told the job would pay $26 an hour and it came with a few perks.

"They would be sending me a laptop, a brand-new HP laptop, and they would be giving me a $150 sign-on bonus and money to purchase the laptop software to install whenever I received it," Bennett said.

It all sounded great to Bennett, and she accepted the offer. That's when a so-called human resources representative mailed her a check for $2,300 to buy that laptop and software required by the company. It seemed a little odd because the check was for so much money, but what really raised Bennett's suspicion was that she was only supposed to deposit it using her bank's ATM.

"You insert your check into the ATM, you get a receipt out and mail that receipt out to them immediately," Bennett said.

It's a good thing Bennett didn't go through with the deal because in bypassing a bank teller, who might have noticed the check was actually fake, Bennett would've deposited the check and forwarded all that money for a laptop and software that don't even exist, and the scammer posing as that human resources representative would have wiped out her bank account.

It's such a problem that the real AbbVie Healthcare has posted a warning on its website telling job seekers like Bennett that its company's name is being used in a phishing scam and to not fall for it. Fortunately, Bennett didn't, but while 3 On Your Side was at her house, the scammer was still asking for her to deposit that fake check.

3 On Your Side told the scammers that they'd been exposed and that Bennett wouldn't be their next victim. They immediately blocked us from communicating with them again, and most likely they're on to their next target.

Bennett said it's a shame because she just wanted to make some money and almost lost a bunch of it. Her advice to job seekers : Don't fall for it.

"They get an opportunity like this and they're going to jump on it, like wow, this is awesome, and some people don't think this is too good to be true, and it's sad because they are so gullible about it and you just really need to do your research," Bennett said.

The bottom line is if you're sent a large check and asked to wire money back, it is 100 percent a scam.

For additional information about how to avoid being duped, AbbVie and Indeed.Com offer the following tips:

AbbVie posted the alert on the Careers page of abbvie.com to make candidates aware of the signs of job phishing scams so candidates can take the necessary steps to protect themselves from such scams when searching for a job.

We’ve also included instructions for what candidates can do if they suspect a fraudulent email/phone call relating to a job opportunity with AbbVie.

If a candidate suspects that they have received a job phishing email or scam relating to an opportunity with AbbVie, they should email us at Careers@abbvie.com or visit the “Contact us” page to send us an email. Candidates should provide us with specific information such as who contacted them, how they were contacted (by phone, email or others), and any other details. AbbVie’s Talent Acquisition representatives will then determine whether the information the candidate received is legitimate or a phishing scam.

"For candidates who are looking for a career at AbbVie the best source for our job postings is abbvie.com. Candidates seeking to apply for open AbbVie positions should always submit their application and resume through the AbbVie Careers online tool on abbvie.com.

Greg Miley

Corporate Communications

AbbVie

Ensuring search results for job seekers are free of spam, predatory offers and misleading listings is central to Indeed's mission. Because of this, Indeed has an entire team dedicated to the Search Quality effort. This team employs a variety of techniques to review and flag jobs submitted to Indeed to determine their suitability.

"We also recommend that users never give out sensitive personal information, provide credit card or bank account information, or perform any sort of monetary transaction when applying to a job online. If a user suspects a fraudulent posting we encourage them to contact Indeed. Indeed's search engine has a 'Help Center' link where users can submit questions or problems: http://www.indeed.com/support/contact.

Faith Yando

Director of Public Relations and Communications

Copyright 2015 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.