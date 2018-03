United Phoenix Firefighters and the Salvation Army will be collecting coats for the needy on Thursday, Dec. 3 at the Old Navy at Desert Ridge.

You're asked to stop by the Old Navy any time until 6 p.m. Thursday to donate a used coat or simply purchase one at Old Navy to be donated.

Organizers say no one should be left out in the cold this holiday season.

